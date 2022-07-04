Vogt hits home run, sacrifice fly as A’s beat Blue Jays 5-1

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a home run and a sacrifice fly, treating his family to a big performance after they just arrived for the summer, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. Ramón Laureano also went deep and Elvis Andrus had an early two-run double to back Cole Irvin’s gem for the A’s, who drew a season-high 24,403 fans on a Fourth of July fireworks night. Irvin struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over a season-best eight innings to earn his first win in nine starts since returning from the injured list on May 22. He had been 0-5 during that stretch, with four straight losses. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah was tagged for five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.