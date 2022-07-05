Madrid basketball great disagrees that he’s not fit to coach

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s basketball team is embroiled in a controversy with one if its greatest coaches. The Spanish club says it parted ways with Pablo Laso because of his health following a heart attack. However, the coach who has led the club to 22 trophies says he is perfectly fit to work. Madrid says it decided not to keep Laso “solely and exclusively for medical reasons.” It wanted him to take some time off before returning to coaching. But Laso says he has been fully cleared by doctors to coach immediately. Laso is the basketball coach with the most games and victories at the club. In his 11 seasons with Madrid he helped the club win 22 trophies. They include two European Cups and an International Cup.