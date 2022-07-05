PSG hires Galtier as new coach after sacking Pochettino

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Christophe Galtier became Paris Saint-Germain’s seventh coach in 11 years under the club’s ambitious Qatari-backed ownership on Tuesday, with Mauricio Pochettino becoming the fourth straight coach to be fired during that time. PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi presented Galtier to media at a news conference. Galtier says he feels “emotional” and “proud” to take charge but will not give star players any favors. Pochettino won the French league but ultimately paid the price for the club’s humiliating exit from the Champions League to Real Madrid in the round of 16. Galtier led Lille to the French title in 2021.