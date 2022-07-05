Van Aert wins Tour stage 4 in style and extends overall lead

CALAIS, France (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the hilly fourth stage of the Tour de France and extended his overall lead after attacking strongly on the day’s final climb. The Belgian rider kept the leader’s yellow jersey for the Jumbo–Visma team after taking it for the first time Saturday. He also extended his lead in the green jersey contest for best sprinter. Van Aert shook up the peloton when he surged ahead up the last of the five climbs. He crossed the line eight seconds clear of countryman Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin–Fenix team with Jumbo-Visma teammate Christophe Laporte taking third place in a sprint finish.