5-time All-Star John Wall signs with LA Clippers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five-time All-Star John Wall signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Wall posted photos on his social media accounts of him signing his contract and receiving congratulations from owner Steve Ballmer in Las Vegas, where the Clippers have a team in the NBA Summer League. The 31-year-old guard averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds while starting 40 games for the Houston Rockets in 2020-21. He sat out all of last season while the Rockets considered a long-term future for him. Wall previously played for the Washington Wizards from 2010-20.