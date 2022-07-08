Dodgers rally late to win 8th straight vs Cubs, 4-3

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, just missing a grand slam, and Will Smith hit a winning single in the 10th to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Cubs 4-3 for their eighth straight win against Chicago. Los Angeles trailed 3-1 after six, but Jake Lamb homered in the seventh and Betts drove in Zach McKinstry with his fly ball to the left-field wall against David Robertson. Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked by Rowan Wick in the 10th before Smith’s single to left drove in Trea Turner. Nico Hoerner homered for Chicago, and Ian Happ made it 3-0 with a two-run double in the sixth.