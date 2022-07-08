Grimes, Knicks top Warriors 101-88 despite Moody’s 34 points

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 24 points and eight assists, Jericho Sims scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and the New York Knicks overcame Moses Moody’s 34 points to beat the Golden State Warriors 101-88 at the Las Vegas Summer League. Moody was 8 for 13 from the floor and 15 of 17 from the free throw line. Mac McClung added 17 points for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga, picked No. 7 overall by Golden State in the 2021 draft, had four points and five of the Warriors’ 23 turnovers.