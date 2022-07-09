Abubakar’s late goal earns Rapids 2-2 draw with RSL

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lalas Abubakar scored a goal in the 89th minute to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake. Real Salt Lake (8-5-6) grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time on a goal by Jefferson Savarino. RSL took a two-goal lead when Justin Meram found the net six minutes into the second half. Colorado (5-8-5) didn’t get on the scoreboard until Diego Rubio’s penalty-kick score in the 67th minute. It was Rubio’s eighth goal of the season.