A’s only get 4 hits, rookie Zach Logue beats Astros 5-3

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics were held to four hits for a fourth consecutive game and made it hold up for for rookie Zach Logue in a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. Logue pitched five innings of three-hit ball after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and dealt the Astros their second loss in 12 games. The 26-year-old left-hander allowed two runs and set down his final 10 batters he after Martín Maldonado’s second-inning sacrifice fly. Sean Murphy had two hits and made a heads-up running play. Oakland won for the first time in five tries against AL West-leading Houston.