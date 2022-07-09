Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women’s final for 1st Slam

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elena Rybakina has defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and switched her nationality four years ago. She is ranked No. 23. This was the first women’s title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final. Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome Jabeur’s mix of spins and slices at Centre Court on Saturday. Rybakina ended Jabeur’s 12-match winning streak, which came entirely on grass courts.