Hernández, Etienne rally Crew to 3-2 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Cucho Hernández got the go-ahead goal in his Columbus debut after substitute Derrick Etienne scored twice in a 12-minute span of the second half as the Crew rallied to beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 and extend their unbeaten streak to six. Hernández, a 23-year-old Colombian who scored five league goals last season for England’s Watford, joined the Crew last month for what Columbus said was the largest acquisition fee in in its history. Hernández scored in the 83rd minute. Etienne cut a two-goal deficit in half in the 63rd minute and scored the equalizer in the 75th for Columbus (6-5-7).Ra