Mets retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in Citi Field ceremony

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have retired Keith Hernandez’s number 17 jersey in a pregame ceremony at Citi Field. A rock-steady leader for the Mets’ last championship team in 1986, Hernandez received the rare honor Saturday before New York played the Miami Marlins. The only other Mets players to have their numbers retired are Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza and Jerry Koosman. Number 17 in blue with orange trim was unveiled along the Citi Field roof in the left-field corner, just to the left of the No. 36 retired for Koosman last year. Former managers Casey Stengel and Gil Hodges have also had their numbers retired by the team.