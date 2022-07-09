Nevin family: O’s win 7th in row, Angels drop 10 under .500

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their first seven-game winning streak in five years. Angels manager Phil Nevin returned following a 10-game suspension. He exchanged lineup cards before the game with son, Tyler, the Orioles rookie third baseman. Tyler went 1 for 2 with a walk. Los Angeles dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 is a season-worst 10 games under .500. The Angels are 14-35 since a 24-13 start and have 14 runs in their last eight games.