Rays acquire Bethancourt from Athletics for catching depth

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Needing depth at behind the plate, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired catcher and infielder Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics for a pair of minor leaguers.The A’s received right-hander Christian Fernandez and outfielder Cal Stevenson in the deal. Bethancourt carried a .249 average with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 56 games with the A’s after beginning the season with Triple-A Las Vegas. He was 5-for-19 (.263) in five games for the Aviators when he was added to the A’s roster on April 15. The versatile Bethancourt has started games at first base, catcher and designated hitter.