Riley, Wright pace surging Braves in 4-3 win over Nationals

By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and the surging Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3. The defending World Series champion Braves, moving a season-high 16 games over .500, improved to 28-8 since June 1, best in the NL over that span. They began the day 2½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta leads the NL with 132 homers, trailing only the New York Yankees (143) for the major league lead.

