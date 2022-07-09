Semien 4 RBIs, Seager HR power Rangers past Twins 9-7

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 9-7. Semien had earlier been part of back-to-back homers with Corey Seager for the first time since the Rangers committed a half-billion dollars in free agency to the middle infielders last December. Their homers came after a three-run homer by Kole Calhoun, another offseason addition for the Rangers. Rookie first baseman José Miranda and Gary Sánchez homered for the Twins, whose three-game losing streak matches their longest of the season.