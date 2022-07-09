Tiger moments at St. Andrews about more than claret jugs

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Tiger Woods returns to St. Andrews for the British Open with plenty of memories. Some of them are not related to the two claret jugs he won at the home of golf. There was the time his swing was so dialed in that he hit the right zero on the 100-yard sign on the range four straight times. That was in 2005 when he won by five shots. And then in 2000, he once used a replica of the century-old gutta-percha golf ball during the practice round on the ninth hole. Woods calls it his favorite course in the world.