Top pick Banchero, Magic beat Kings 94-92 in sudden death

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Orlando Magic got a sudden-death overtime victory to remain unbeaten in the NBA Summer League at Las Vegas on Saturday. Emanuel Terry’s basket was the winner as Orlando topped Sacramento 94-92. No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and had the assist on the winning score. Sacramento rallied from 18 points down in the final 5 minutes of regulation to force overtime. The first 2-minute OT session didn’t break the tie. Terry’s gamewinner came after officials overturned a foul that was called on Banchero and would have sent Sacramento to the foul line with a chance to win in sudden death.