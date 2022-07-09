Verdugo twice rallies Red Sox for 6-5 win over Yankees

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning two-run single that capped a three-run 10th, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 6-5. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead with RBI doubles in the 10th off Jake Diekman. Jeter Downs _ named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter _ hit a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Wandy Peralta for his first major league hit. Thiird baseman Josh Donaldson bobbled Xander Bogaerts’ potential game-ending, double-play grounder and Verdugo followed with a two-out single.