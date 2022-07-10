Activist removed from Wimbledon for Peng Shuai protest

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — An activist who shouted “Where is Peng Shuai?” and held up a sign with the same message was removed from Centre Court during the Wimbledon men’s final. Drew Pavlou says he shouted the message during a stoppage in play and was then forcefully removed from the stadium. Pavlou is an activist who made a similar protest at the Australian Open this year. Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country’s ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then.