DC defender Brad Smith needs surgery for torn left ACL

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United defender Brad Smith will have surgery to repair a torn left ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The 28-year-old Australian was injured during Friday’s 7-0 loss at Philadelphia. He entered the match as a 42nd-minute substitute and came out in the 67th. D.C. says team physician Dr. Chris Annunziata of OrthoVirginia will operate and Smith is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months. Smith made his professional debut with Liverpool in 2013, was acquired from Seattle in January. He has made 23 international appearances for Australia.