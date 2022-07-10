Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc has revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix for a third victory of the season. His Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz’s hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly. Leclerc screamed “Yes!” on team radio after crossing the line to beat Verstappen by 1.5 seconds. Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes and gained a third straight podium place.