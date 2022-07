Mets’ McCann goes on 10-day IL with a left oblique strain

By CHARLES O’BRIEN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have placed catcher James McCann on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The 32-year old was injured while reaching to apply a tag in the sixth inning of New York’s extra-inning victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. It is the second stint on the injured list this season for the Mets catcher. New York manager Buck Showalter indicated that McCann was expected to be out “longer than 10 days.”