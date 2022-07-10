Nottingham Forest signs left back Richards from Bayern
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has strengthened its squad for its first English Premier League campaign since 1999 with the signing of English left back Omar Richards from Bayern Munich. Richards arrives following a year at Bayern spent largely on the bench after joining the German champion from second-tier English team Reading. He has signed a four-year contract with Forest. Richards appeared in 12 Bundesliga games last season as Bayern won the German title but only played the full 90 minutes in one of those games.
