Super League clubs face UEFA in soccer’s big legal match

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — A group of top soccer clubs face Champions League organizer UEFA in court Monday for a legal match in Luxembourg. The case risks the biggest upheaval in European soccer for more than 25 years. The Super League project quickly failed at launch last year. The company formed by 12 rebel clubs now led by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus has brought a case to the Court of Justice of the European Union. The clubs say UEFA’s dominant market position breaks EU competition law. UEFA says it defends soccer’s special place in European society. A ruling is not expected for several months.