All-Star McClanahan wins 10th, Rays beat Red Sox again, 4-1

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan earned his 10th win and regained the major league lead in strikeouts during his final outing before the All-Star Game, pitching the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 4-1. Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who have won five straight against the rival Red Sox. McClanahan struck out six and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. He increased his season total to 147 strikeouts. The 25-year-old lefty lowered his AL-best ERA to 1.71 and equaled his win total from his rookie season last year. The loss dropped the Red Sox to 0-9-1 in 10 series against AL East opponents this season.