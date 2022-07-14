A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course at St. Andrews was fast as ever. The same couldn’t be said for the pace of play at the British Open. The heralded start of the 150th Open featured Cameron Young making his debut with a 64. He had a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. And the long day could make for a short week for Tiger Woods. The two-time winner at St. Andrews had two double bogeys on his way to a 78. That’s his second-highest score ever in the Open and leaves him six shots out of the cut line.

