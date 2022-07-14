Astros’ Altuve leaves shortly after getting hit by pitch

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Eight-time All-Star selection José Altuve left the Houston Astros’ game against the Angels shortly after getting hit with the opening pitch. Altuve was hit on the left knee by Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers. Altuve went to first and eventually scored on Kyle Tucker’s single, but he didn’t take the field for the bottom half of the first. Altuve has reached base in 12 consecutive games while batting .350 over that stretch. He is batting .277 with 17 homers and 33 RBIs this season, earning the chance to play for AL manager Dusty Baker at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium next week.

