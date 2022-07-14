Brazilian youngsters eye last-minute transfers to Europe

SAO PAULO (AP) — Rising young Brazilian players are keen to join European leagues during the current transfer window. They’re considered long-term prospects for the national team, so now could be the time to secure the best deals. Some of the names to keep an eye on are Corinthians midfielder Du Queiroz, Athletico striker Vitor Roque, Santos forward Marcos Leonardo, Fluminense winger Matheus Martins, and Coritiba’s Igor Paixão.

