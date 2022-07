NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week’s All-Star Game. The Rangers say Seager is an injury replacement for Springer. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City. Seager became a three-time All-Star following selections in 2016 and ’17 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers.