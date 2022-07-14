Royals beat Jays 3-1 with 10 unvaccinated players absent

TORONTO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals overcame the absence of 10 unvaccinated players to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. Double-A callup Angel Zerpa pitched five solid innings in his first major league start and Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run for Kansas City. Nate Eaton homered in his major league debut as the Royals won for the fifth time in six games. Players who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada. Among the Royals who stayed home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.