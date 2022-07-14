Early start helps amateur player Brown at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Barclay Brown had a tee time at the top of the morning and he finished his opening round at the British Open near the top of the leaderboard. The 21-year-old English amateur shot a 4-under 68 and was the clubhouse leader when he sank his par putt on the 18th. Brown says he was nervous at the start but “it was nice to kind of calm down a little bit and hit some good shots and just get into it.” Brown teed off at 6:46 a.m. in the second group of players on the Old Course. He had five birdies and one bogey.

