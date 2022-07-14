Feds sue Cubs, allege changes to Wrigley not ADA-compliant

The federal government is accusing the Chicago Cubs of failing to make Wrigley Field accessible to those with disabilities during a half-billion dollar renovation. The project that started in 2014 added luxury seating, bathrooms and restaurants. The lawsuit filed by U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. says the team’s 1060 Project “has had a significant adverse impact on individuals with disabilities and their ability to access Wrigley Field.” It asks for compensatory damages and civil penalties and demands that the team fix the problems to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The team says the renovation “greatly increased” the accessibility for those with disabilities.

