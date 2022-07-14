Italy salvages 1-1 draw against Iceland at Women’s Euros

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Valentina Bergamaschi’s second-half goal recovered a point for Italy against Iceland at the Women’s European Championship, clinching a 1-1 draw that left both teams still able from advance to the quarterfinals. Italy remains last in Group C with only one point with Belgium, which was playing France in the late game. Iceland, which has two points, took the lead through Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir inside three minutes with the first chance of the game. Bergamaschi equalized in the 62nd minute. Group C concludes on Monday with Italy playing Belgium and Iceland facing France.