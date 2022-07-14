McClelland to become NCAA men’s basketball committee chair

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland will become the first representative from a historically Black college, university or league to chair the Division I men’s basketball committee when he takes over next year. The NCAA says McClelland will be vice chair this season under Bradley athletic director Chris Reynold before taking on the role himself for the 2023-24 basketball season. The committee’s biggest responsibility is to select the field for the NCAA Tournament each March. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 appointed Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke to replace UCLA’s Martin Jarmond on the committee following the Bruins’ decision to leave their longtime conference for the Big Ten in 2024.