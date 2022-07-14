McKenzie whiffs 12 in 8 scoreless, Guardians trip Tigers 4-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 12 and extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. McKenzie pitched eight dominant innings, giving up five singles, walking none and working out of his only trouble in the sixth. With runners at first and third, McKenzie struck out Eric Haase for the third out. Josh Naylor homered in the first off rookie Elvin Rodríguez, who made his first start for the Tigers since June 10. All-Star Andrés Giménez added a solo shot in the eighth inning for Cleveland.

