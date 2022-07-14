Ogunbowale scores 32, Wings hold off Lynx 92-87

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points and the Dallas Wings saw most of a 21-point halftime lead disappear before holding off the Minnesota Lynx 92-87. Ogunbowale hit four 3-pointers and was 12-for-24 from the field for Dallas (11-13). She had 19 points in the first half to help the Wings take a 48-27 lead into intermission.. Minnesota (9-16) stormed back in the third quarter behind reserve Rachel Banham and Sylvia Fowles. Banham sank 2 of 3 free throws after a flagrant 1 foul on Dallas’ Tyasha Harris, then hit a layup and two more foul shots to cut the deficit to 58-53. Fowles — who finished with 17 rebounds — scored 10 of her 20 points in the period and the Lynx closedwithin 62-57 by quarter’s end.

