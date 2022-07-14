Peña delivers in 10th, Astros hold off slumping Angels 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Peña drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the 10th inning of the Houston Astros’ 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. The win was the Astros’ 13th in 16 games. Automatic runner Korey Lee advanced on Mauricio Dubon’s flyout and Peña’s single to right off Aaron Loup. Ryan Pressley then pitched his second straight scoreless inning to end it for the AL West leaders. The Astros played the final 8 1/2 innings without José Altuve after the eight-time All-Star selection got hit in the left knee with Reid Detmers’ first pitch of the game. Mike Trout missed his second straight game for LA.

