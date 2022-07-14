Pidcock wins Alpe d’Huez stage, Vingegaard keeps Tour lead

ALPE D’HUEZ, France (AP) — Tom Pidcock became the youngest man to win a Tour de France stage on Alpe d’Huez when he raced away from a group of breakaway riders to cross the line solo at the iconic ski resort on Thursday. The 22-year-old British rider attacked on the ascent, and his frenetic pace up the legendary 21 hairpin bends was too fast for his breakaway companions. Race leader Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line in a group including defending champion Tadej Pogacar and Geraint Thomas to keep the yellow jersey.