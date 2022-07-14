Pitchers Eovaldi and Whitlock set to rejoin Red Sox Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are set to get pitching reinforcements for their weekend series at the New York Yankees. Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Garrett Whitlock are expected to return from the injured list on Friday. In addition, Boston manager Alex Cora hasn’t ruled out second baseman Trevor Story from playing Saturday and Sunday. Story left Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay with a bruised right hand after getting hit while swinging at a pitch from Corey Kluber. Eovaldi and Whitlock have both been out since June 9.

