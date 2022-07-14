Ties to Texas, Big 12 bind coaching newcomers Dykes, McGuire

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two of the three new head coaches in the Big 12 aren’t really new at all when it comes to the state of Texas, the conference and the traditional Dallas-area home of the league’s football media days. TCU’s Sonny Dykes and Joey McGuire at Texas Tech have been there, done that. Dykes is the son of late former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes and was an assistant with the Red Raiders in the early 2000s. McGuire joins the Red Raiders after five years as an assistant at Big 12 rival Baylor. McGuire was a championship-winning high school coach south of Dallas in Cedar Hill.

