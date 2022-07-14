Skip to Content
Tiger Woods toils to 6-over 78 in British Open grind

By STEVE DOUGLAS
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The one major Tiger Woods just couldn’t miss started with a grind. The 15-time major champion dropped six strokes in his first seven holes at St. Andrews and wound up shooting 6-over 78 in the first round of the British Open. Woods’ tough-to-watch start saw him chunk his second shot into the Swilcan Burn before missing a short putt to run up a double-bogey. Woods is playing with a pieced-together right leg from a car crash in February 2021 and he walked gingerly along St. Andrews’ uneven terrain throughout a painfully slow round. Woods said he had to play this week at the home of golf because he didn’t know if he’d be back.

