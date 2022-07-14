Yankees bring back INF/OF Tyler Wade in deal with Angels

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired utility player Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash. Wade was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Wade hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He was originally selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft and played his first five big league seasons in New York.