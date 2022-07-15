After improbable Super Bowl run, confident Bengals dig in

Expectations are high for the Cincinnati Bengals. They shocked the NFL last season by winning gritty playoff games and advancing to their first Super Bowl in 33 years. The overachieving Bengals, behind star quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the best trio of receivers in the league, are out to show last season wasn’t a one-off. They want to show they are built to last. Three new offensive linemen picked up via free agency should help keep Burrow’s uniform a little cleaner and open up the running game for Joe Mixon.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.