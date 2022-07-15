Bill Miller to umpire behind plate in All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Miller will umpire at home plate in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This will be the second All-Star Game for the 55-year-old, who worked right field at the 2007 game in San Francisco. Miller became an MLB umpire in 1999 and a crew chief in 2014. He worked the World Series in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2020.His crew includes Lance Barksdale (first), Mark Ripperger (second), Will Little (third), Gabe Morales (left) and Carlos Torres (right).

