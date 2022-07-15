Chargers hoping that new pieces on defense get going quickly
By The Associated Press
The Los Angeles Chargers will have at least five new starters on defense, which means that getting everyone on the same page will be a priority during training camp. The key camp battles will be who starts at right offensive tackle as well as finding a backup running back. Off the field, the Chargers would also like to get an extension completed with safety Derwin James before the end of camp. James is in the final season of his rookie contract.