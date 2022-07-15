Chez Reavie has late eagle, leads Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie holed a long chip shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and took a three-point lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship. Reavie had a 19-point round in the modified Stableford scoring system event at Tahoe Mountain Club, getting five points for the eagle and 14 for seven birdies. Players also receive eight points for albatross, while a point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse. Reavie took a 28-point total into the weekend in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour. He’s the only bogey-free player after 36 holes. Mark Hubbard and Henrik Norlander were tied for second.

