Chiefs aim for return to Super Bowl after playoff heartbreak

The Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in their biggest move of the offseason, replacing him with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Skyy Moore. If that works, Patrick Mahomes and Co. could be headed to a fifth straight AFC title game. On defense, the Chiefs need to put more pressure on the quarterback in a division featuring the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the Broncos’ Russell Wilson and the Raiders’ Derek Carr to reach a third Super Bowl in the last four seasons. They flopped in last year’s AFC championship game, blowing a 21-10 halftime lead in an overtime loss to the Bengals.

By The Associated Press

