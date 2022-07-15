Clippers use 32-9 4th quarter to beat Jazz at Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Boston Jr. had 22 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers used a 32-9 fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 82-65 at the NBA Summer League. Los Angeles scored just 11 points in the third quarter before opening the fourth on a 24-4 run for a 74-60 lead. Jay Scrubb added 14 points and Cameron Reynolds 12 for Los Angeles. Leandro Bolmaro led Utah with 19 points. Johnny Juzang scored eight of Utah’s opening 12 points, and finished with 14. Tacko Fall, a 7-foo-6 center, had eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

