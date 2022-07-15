Denver Broncos feature new QB, new coach and new ownership

The Denver Broncos have undergone a major makeover this offseason. It began with Nathaniel Hackett replacing Vic Fangio as head coach and continued with the acquisition of star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in exchange for a bevy of players and draft picks. Then, the heirs to the Walmart won the bidding for the franchise, pledging a record $4.65 billion for the team that’s been in the Bowlen family since the 1980s. Expectations are high that the Broncos will return to their winning ways after five consecutive losing seasons and a six-year playoff drought.

By The Associated Press

